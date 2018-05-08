LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After hours of trying to coax a man possibly armed with a gun out of his apartment, Los Angeles police have called in its SWAT team Tuesday for a standoff that continues to drag on in South LA.

LAPD officers were called out to a neighborhood near West 42nd and Budlong in South LA at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of shots fired. According to a witness, the man had gone outside, fired shots in the air, then ran back inside the apartment.

Several streets in the area were blocked off, and nearby Manuel Arts Senior High School could remain closed this morning if the standoff continues into the morning.

The suspect’s family, including children, were able to get out of the apartment. There have been no reports of injuries or hostages.