PACOIMA (CBSLA) — The iconic crimson and gold costumed donned by billionaire playboy Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” film has gone missing, and authorities wish they had someone like the Avengers to help them find the pricey prop.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Dept. said the head, chest, leg and arms of used in the 2008 movie were last seen at a storage facility in February and has been missing since April.

The costume is reportedly worth $320,000, and the Marvel fervor seen over the past few years might have something to do with the disappearance.

The owners of the Pacoima movie prop storage facility where the costume was supposed to be stored checked the space Tuesday and called police when they didn’t find it.