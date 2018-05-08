LIVE: 'America Will Not Be Held Hostage': Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal | WATCH: White House News Conference
Filed Under:Adelanto

ADELANTO (CBSLA) – The FBI Tuesday morning raided both Adelanto City Hall as well as the home of Mayor Richard Kerr, this following a months-long probe into possible city corruption.

capture25 FBI Raids Home, Office Of Adelanto Mayor

Adelanto Mayor Richard Kerr is handcuffed during an FBI raid at his home. May 8, 2018. (James Quigg, Daily Press)

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 the raids were conducted in support of search warrants which are currently under seal. Although the FBI said no arrests were planned, Kerr could be seen in handcuffs outside his home in photos taken by the Daily Press newspaper.

Kerr has been mayor of Adelanto since 2014.

As a result of the raid, Adelanto City Hall was closed for the day Tuesday, the Daily Press reports.

Last November, an Adelanto councilman and former interim mayor was arrested on federal allegations of taking a $10,000 cash bribe and trying to hire someone to burn down his restaurant so he could collect on the insurance. Jermaine Wright, 41, was charged with bribery and attempted arson.

The investigation into Wright stemmed from a probe into possible corruption in the city of Adelanto. An informant introduced Wright to undercover FBI agents in two separate schemes, according to a federal affidavit.

Wright asked for the informant’s help to set fire to his business, an Adelanto restaurant called Fat Boyz Grill, the FBI said.

After confessing to the arson plot, authorities said Wright agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into corruption in Adelanto.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch