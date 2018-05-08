ADELANTO (CBSLA) – The FBI Tuesday morning raided both Adelanto City Hall as well as the home of Mayor Richard Kerr, this following a months-long probe into possible city corruption.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 the raids were conducted in support of search warrants which are currently under seal. Although the FBI said no arrests were planned, Kerr could be seen in handcuffs outside his home in photos taken by the Daily Press newspaper.

Kerr has been mayor of Adelanto since 2014.

As a result of the raid, Adelanto City Hall was closed for the day Tuesday, the Daily Press reports.

Last November, an Adelanto councilman and former interim mayor was arrested on federal allegations of taking a $10,000 cash bribe and trying to hire someone to burn down his restaurant so he could collect on the insurance. Jermaine Wright, 41, was charged with bribery and attempted arson.

The investigation into Wright stemmed from a probe into possible corruption in the city of Adelanto. An informant introduced Wright to undercover FBI agents in two separate schemes, according to a federal affidavit.

Wright asked for the informant’s help to set fire to his business, an Adelanto restaurant called Fat Boyz Grill, the FBI said.

After confessing to the arson plot, authorities said Wright agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into corruption in Adelanto.