LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An early morning earthquake jolted a wide swath of Southern California awake Tuesday.

The quake, which struck about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio in Riverside County at about 4:49 a.m., was downgraded to magnitude-4.5. It was initially reported to have a preliminary magnitude of 4.6.

M4.5 quake this morning occurred under San Bernardino Mtns. near a complex part of the San Andreas fault. It's just east of the 1986 North Palm Spring quake, a M5.9 that may have been on San Andreas. Fault cannot be clearly seen on the surface here. https://t.co/TV8wLxJVRO — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 8, 2018

The temblor was felt as far west as the San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, as far south as Tijuana, and near Barstow to the north. Residents in the Inland Empire reported feeling it strongly in cities like Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga and Temecula.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, that initial quake was followed about two minutes later by two more measuring in at 2.2 and 3.2.

Metrolink reported that trains out of San Diego and the Inland Empire may experience delays due to precautionary track inspections following the earthquake.