LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two woman have been detained by police when one of them allegedly threw an unknown powdery substance was at Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck during a meeting at LAPD headquarters.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. during Tuesday morning’s Los Angeles Police Commission meeting.

This morning during the @lapdcommission meeting a substance was thrown at @LAPDChiefBeck by individuals in attendance. The substance did land on Chief Beck and two women have been detained. LAPD HazMat & LA Fire Department is at scene working to collect & identify the substance — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 8, 2018

Police say the powder-like substance was thrown in the general direction of the police chief and “did land on Chief Beck.”

Although the women have not been formally identified by authorities, the activist group Californians for Progress identified the detained women as Melina Abdullah, a leader of the Los Angeles arm of Black Lives Matter, and Sheila Hines-Brim, an aunt of Wakiesha Wilson, who died while in LAPD custody in 2016.

Reports from the scene suggest that Hines-Brim allegedly threw some of Wilson’s ashes at Chief Beck during the meeting. Hines-Brim then reportedly shouted, “That’s Wakiesha,” as she was walking away.

After the substance was thrown, the meeting was recessed and the room was cleared.

LAPD has not confirmed that any arrests have been made.

Hazmat crews and LAFD are investigating and working to identify the substance.

