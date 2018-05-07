VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — At 68, Lloyd Bremseth’s adrenaline was pumping when he ran to a much younger and heavier man who tried to steal a bird from his shop.

“He ran in, had the bag in his hand … and over the bird’s head, and so, of course, that’s about when I lost my mind, and I grabbed the stick behind the counter,” said Bremseth, owner of Birds Plus.

“He had the bird, and I threw him against the window, and he ran out of the store, and I hit him over the head with a stick and pushed him over the car,” the shopower said.

The little green macaw was tossed on the ground several times during the tussle that ended up down the street from the store in Van Nuys.

Police are concerned about the potential thief’s actions, fighting a senior citizen who proved age is nothing but a number when Bremseth ripped off the guy’s hat and sweater.

“It’s pretty dangerous, and the employees could’ve been hurt in the process of stealing the bird,” said LAPD detective Peter Barba.

The attempted birdnapper left with only a beating, and the bird was saved.