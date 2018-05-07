LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trouble on the Hollywood Freeway started early Monday morning with a fatal crash and was followed quickly by two more accidents between downtown Los Angeles and the Valley.

One person was killed when a white Ford Fusion that had been reported to be involved in a hit-and-run struck a concrete barrier on the northbound 101 Freeway, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, in East Hollywood. The car burst into flames from the impact.

The Ford Fusion had reportedly struck another vehicle, whose driver was following and watched the fatal crash happen.

All lanes of the northbound Hollywood Freeway were closed for about 20 minutes before one lane was reopened. By 5:30 a.m., two lanes were reopened, and the rest of the freeway is expected to be cleared by 6 a.m.

The fatal crash was just the first to impact the Hollywood Freeway Monday morning. At about 5:02 a.m., at least one car overturned in a four-car crash in the Cahuenga Pass, just a few miles away from the Santa Monica Boulevard SigAlert on the southbound side.

And further east, just a few minutes later, another vehicle overturned on the southbound 101 Freeway at the 110 in downtown Los Angeles. No major injuries were reported in this crash.

