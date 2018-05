BURBANK (CBSLA) — A water main break Sunday evening has flooded a Burbank street.

The intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and First Street is temporarily shut down after the break flooded the intersection.

The location of the flood is just outside the Burbank Town Center.

Desmond Shaw in Sky9 reported that “not your typical geyser, still a lot of water.”

Burbank’s water company and Public Works is at the scene to shut off the water flow, according to a Burbank Fire Department dispatcher.