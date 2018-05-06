NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A new study highlights the dangers of driving in the Southland.

According to the study, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are among the most dangerous places. Driving around the Southland is a deadly reality.

Greg Mills reported from Northridge, specifically the intersection of Devonshire and Reseda, considered the most-dangerous intersection in the state.

“I do get worried. Especially having kids in the car,” said motorist Marissa Coronel.

The latest numbers the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has are from 2016.

They said more than 36,000 deadly accidents were reported in the U.S. that year. Sadly, California made up more than 10 percent of those.

“It’s really dangerous,” said Maha Beshir.

And just going through numbers, Southern California has most of those accidents. From numbers 1-5, LA County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County and Orange County.

LA County, of course, has the most people. And each year from 2012 to 2016, the county had about three times as many deadly accident than the next county.

“Drivers are just wild. Seems to be like the Wild West out here,” said driver Warren Pearce.

Speeding drivers are to blame — yes, speed kills. On our freeways and on our city streets.

People are driving too fast, a consensus Mills found from the motorists he talked to.

“Especially in this area,” said driver Marissa Coronel. Mills asked her if people were exceeding the limit of 40 miles per hour on city streets? “Yes they are. For sure,” says Coronel.

Beshir was not surprised to find out that the most dangerous intersection was in Northridge.

“I am not surprised at all, I have been living here almost 15 years in Northridge,” Beshir said.

Drivers say this area in Northridge is just too congested. Lots of businesses, 35,000 students at C-Sun, the area is always bustling. Toss in some speeding drivers and the area becomes more dangerous and deadly.

“Pretty dangerous. A lot of accidents here,” says driver Robert Cusato.