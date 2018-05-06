LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who caused a fatal two-car crash in South L.A. Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Beverly Hills was killed at the intersection 120th and Harvard Boulevard in the Athens area at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when her car was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said a black male in a white 2016 Mercedes Benz hit the woman’s Honda on its left as she made a left turn, causing his car to crash into a wooden pole near the intersection.

The driver fled in a white, four-door BMW sedan that had arrived at the scene, the CHP said. The driver of that vehicle was described as a black male.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold reported the woman’s boyfriend lives about two blocks from the accident scene.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the CHP’s West L.A. office at (310)642-3939.

