CUDAHY (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the death of a man fatally shot in a bar parking lot Saturday night, in what they believe was a gang-related drive-by.

A 53-year-old man was standing in the parking lot of a bar located on the 5000 block of Clara Street in Cudahy when police say a sedan drove by and fatally wounded him before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The man was found wounded in the parking lot before paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators at (323)890-5500.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)