WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a female relative whose body was found covered in blood in a Whittier backyard Friday afternoon.

Whittier police officers responded at 12:12 p.m. to the 12800 block of Stardell St., where they found the dead woman in the backyard of a residence. Her name was not released.

A man who police said is “related” to the victim, was arrested at the scene.

Some gardening tools were near the body in the backyard, but police did not confirm whether or not those were used as weapons.

So far police have only said the suspect is related to the victim, but they have not described the relationship.

An investigation was ongoing, but detectives said there were no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)