LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a California vehicle wanted in connection with the abduction of two sisters in Los Angeles,authorities said.

After about an hour, officials canceled the alert and announced the suspect was in custody and the children were found safe and sound.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reports the suspect was driving with the children when he saw the Amber Alert. He took the children to his grandmother’s house and then turned himself in.

Police received scores of tips after the alert went out looking for a 2014 black Dodge Challenger with purple racing stripes and a California license plate number7WKZ957.

Police said Anthony Lee Gaines Jr., 29, took Kayleigh Gaines, 7, an d Madison Gaines, 5, at 3 a.m., according to the alert.

It was unclear why the alert was initially called. But authorities said Anthony Gaines should be considered armed and dangerous prompting particular concern for law enforcement.

Later Saturday, police said the parents were not estranged, they were having no custody issues and the entire incident might have been a misunderstanding.