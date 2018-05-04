LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The second suspect in the murder of a Lancaster convenience store clerk is in custody Friday after he turned himself in to Los Angeles police.

Deonta Darrell Johnson, 21, surrendered last week at the LAPD’s 77th Division and is being held on $3.04 million bail, Deputy Dangelo Robinson said. He was the second and last suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Lancaster convenience store employee, John Arthur Ruh.

Ruh, a former Marine, was working at the VP Fuels and Drive Thru Dairy convenience store, 44419 Division St. when two men walked in about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. One of them pulled out a handgun, demanding money from Ruh before opening fire.

Ruh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on May 31, according to jail records.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)