MALIBU (CBSLA) — A hiker who was lost in the Santa Monica Mountains for three days and prompted a massive search operation had previously been rescued less than a month earlier.

Marcelo Santos, 30, made headlines after more than 100 search and rescue personnel were deployed when he wandered down the side of a mountain in Malibu Creek State Park on April 1.

Santos suffered a leg injury but was able to walk out of the back country without the aid of rescuers on April 4.

According to the Malibu Times, Santos was cited last week by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for engaging in unsafe recreation because the April incident was not the first time he had gotten lost in the park.

Officials say the citation – a misdemeanor – came about due to a March 8 search and rescue operation involving Santos that was conducted by park rangers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials.

“At the conclusion of the first rescue, a state park ranger warned him against engaging in unsafe recreation and advised him to remain on designated trails for his safety and for the protection of the park’s natural resources,” Angeles District Superintendent Craig Sap told the Times.

He added that Santos was “going off trail and doing things that other visitors who need to be rescued don’t usually do” during his April excursion.

It doesn’t appear the rescues or the citation will slow down the avid hiker – during an April 6 press conference, Santos replied “yes” without hesitating when he was asked whether he planned to go back out hiking once his injuries healed.