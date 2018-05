LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — American Apparel is coming back to Los Angeles.

The clothing chain is getting to open a new flagship store, at an old American Apparel location on Melrose Avenue.

All of the company’s brick-and-mortar shops closed last year after the company filed for bankruptcy. American Apparel was previously headquartered in Los Angeles.

Gildan Activewear, a Canadian company, bought the clothing retailer last year at auction.