SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A robbery suspect died Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest while being booked this week in Santa Ana.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that the 37-year-old man was arrested by Tustin police on suspicion of robbery Sunday night.

He was being processed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana Monday when he became “uncooperative” and, as deputies “worked to control” him, he fell unconscious, the sheriff’s department said.

Jail and O.C. Fire Authority staff administered first aid and he was rushed to hospital, where he died around noon Wednesday.

His name was not released, pending notification of his family. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.