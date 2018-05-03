LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Police in Southern California are investigating a parking lot fight as a hate crime after video on social media showed a white man hurling racial slurs at a black woman.

Enrique Conde of Los Angeles posted the video on Twitter, saying Tuesday’s spat was sparked by a bad parking job at Santa Monica College, just west of Los Angeles.

The video shows an older man repeatedly screaming the slur at the woman and telling her to “go back to South LA.”

“Right away, you hear expletives,” Conde says, “right away, racial slurs and expletives.”

The woman appears to swing at the man first, and he appears to kick her.

The man, identified by college police as 80-year-old Frederic Shinerock of Los Angeles, was cited on suspicion of battery and released. Prosecutors will consider further action.

Shinerock refused to respond when CBS2’s Tom Wait knocked on his door Wednesday night.

A statement released by Santa Monica College read in part: “We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College.”

