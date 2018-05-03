Los Angeles
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS2 / KCAL9
CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 […]
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
5670 Wilshire Blvd. #200 Los Angeles, CA 90036 Offices: (323) 569-1070 | News Tips: (323) 900-2070 | Traffic Tips: (323) 467-1070 | Questions about a commercial: (323) 964-8347 Looking for our new site? Click here Southern California’s only 24-hour news and traffic station – KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Investigative
Autos
Only CBS
Latest News
Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas Denies Allegation He Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old Girl In 2007
Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas of California is vehemently denying accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2007.
Former LAPD Sergeant Imprisoned For Rodney King Beating Arrested For DUI
Koon was booked at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station and has since been released.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
Latest
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
Dodgers Come From Behind To Down Diamondbacks, 5-2
The Dodgers scored four times in the eighth and handed Arizona its first two-game losing streak this year.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson tops the latest rankings, even with only one win in 2018.
Rams
Rams, Chargers Fans Make NFL Draft Pick Announcements
It's the final day of the NFL Draft. The Rams and Chargers announced their day three draft picks today at the NFL stadium site in Inglewood. CBSLA's Jo Kwon spoke with some of the people the teams picked to announce the newest players.
More Rams
Rams
E.S.P.
Eat
Guide to Eat Drink Vegan 2018
Unlimited pours of 250+ drinks, 100+ restaurants, 100+ marketplace vendors make this vegan inspired festival one not to be missed!
Best Restaurants In Los Angeles Right Now (April 2018)
What are the hot and must-visit restaurants in L.A. right now? From Santa Monica to Downtown L.A., we've covered the eateries you can't miss.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Luxury Cinemas And Movie Theaters In Los Angeles
For a special movie-going experience, visit these luxury theaters in L.A.
Play
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
20 Great Gifts For Star Trek Fans
Here are 20 Star Trek-themed gifts, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.
OC E.S.P.
Eat
Where To Eat Gluten Free Food In Orange County
Orange County boasts quite a few fabulous gluten free options no matter the reason you follow this lifestyle.
Best Bakeries In Orange County For Fresh Bread
Nothing smells or tastes quite like freshly-baked bread. If you can't get enough of fresh bread, try these bakeries.
See
6 Awesome Activities Not To Miss This Spring & Summer In Orange County
From the California Wine Festival to Pageant of the Masters, Fiesta Hermosa and the O.C. Fair, there's plenty going on this spring and summer in Orange County!
Best Current & Upcoming Art Exhibits At Orange County's Top Museums
Explore incredible photographs of John F. Kennedy throughout his life, as well as exhibits from the Laguna Art Museum and elsewhere around O.C.
Play
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Orange County
Cinco de Mayo, or “the fifth of May”, celebrates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. For Southern California and most of the U.S.A., it means a day of celebration of Mexican food, drinks, and music with friends and family. Here are some places you can celebrate with an ice-cold margarita or cerveza, Mexican food, and music.
Best Bars In Orange County To Watch The Kentucky Derby
If you just want to focus on the racing on Kentucky Derby day, try one of these great Orange County bars - including some where you can wager on the races.
Video
All Videos
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
Tony's Table
Music Minute
Videos On Demand
Music Minute
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
In The Game
The Rundown
Audio
KNX Newsradio
KNX 1070
Podcasts
CBSLA: On The Go
CBS Los Angeles On The Go: A Twice-Daily news update with local and breaking news, weather and sports.
In The Air with Stu Mundel
CBSLA: Uncut
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Wake up Weather
Contests
More
Travel
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Program Guide
Seen On TV
Download The Free CBSLA App
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
May 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
93.1 Jack FM
AMP 97.1
94.7 The Wave
KEARTH 101 FM
KROQ
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCBS2 Live
KCAL9 Live