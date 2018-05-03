CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Police are on the search for a burglar in the San Fernando Valley who is leaving a trail of destruction and “disrespect.”

“It makes you very angry that he’s disrespecting somebody’s property,” shop owner Logan Ergas told CBS2 News. His store Yes! 99 Cents was hit last Wednesday, and the damage goes beyond the money he lost.

“The damages, the stress, the emotions — I mean, we’re trying to do good for the Chatsworth communitym” said Ergas.

Security video shows the man shattering the glass door to get inside. He has a small flashlight in one hand and uses the other to try and cover his head.

Behind the counter, he searches for the register, and when he finds it, he yanks it out and tries to open it.

He soon gives up and takes off with the register.

“It just hurts. It hurts that some people just don’t care,” said Ergas.

Logan was even more upset when he found out the thief did the same thing to the pet grooming shop across the street. He was shocked to hear that three more businesses nearby were hit early Thursday morning.

“And it turns out it’s the same guy,” said an incredulous Ergas. “I hope that the police catch this guy and justice will be served.”

The small business owner said he and the other victims work hard to make an honest living. All they want is for this guy to do the same.

“It’s hard enough making money; adding stress like that, it’s even harder,” said Ergas. “I would tell him it’s really wrong, what he’s doing.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call LAPD’s Devonshire Station at (818)832-0633.