SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Santa Monica College says the school will take action after an apparent dispute over parking turned into a physical altercation and a racist tirade that was captured on video.

Enrique Conde started shooting video when he heard someone yelling the N-word at a student in the parking lot of the performing arts complex at Santa Monica College.

CBS2’s Tom Wait says as Conde approached, he captured the extremely disturbing and vile attack. After shouting racial slurs at the woman and telling her “she didn’t belong there” and “go back to South LA,” the man starts kicking and the woman starts throwing her arms out at him.

Enrique Conde, who watched it all unfold, could not believe what he was hearing and seeing.

“Right away, you hear expletives,” Conde says, “right away, racial slurs and expletives.”

A parking attendant is seen trying to keep the two apart, while bystanders stand still in apparent shock.

A college spokesperson identified the man in the video as 80-year-old Fredric Allan Shinerock. He was taken into custody, cited and released on the scene. The college says the case will be presented to the Santa Monica City Attorney as a hate crime.

Wait went to Shinerock’s home to speak with him and he refused to comment.

Santa Monica College released a statement, reading in part: “We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College.”