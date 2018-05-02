THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles pediatrician and her husband face grand theft and conspiracy charges for allegedly working together in a string of thefts at local Target stores.

Authorities say Dr. Elizabeth and David Hooper fraudulently manufactured bar codes and affixed them to items of greater value

at Target stores located in Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, and Woodland Hills starting in January.

Target loss prevention officers worked with detectives and gathered evidence showing the Hoopers completed the thefts by using self-checkout lanes to pay for items using the fraudulent bar codes, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The couple stole nearly $2,400 worth of merchandise using the method, officials said.

A search warrant was served April 26 at the Hooper’s home in Thousand Oaks, where detectives say they found evidence of the fraudulent bar code manufacturing as well as several pieces of stolen Target merchandise.

Elizabeth Hooper was at home when the warrant was served and was arrested and booked into the Ventura County jail. Her husband David, a local musician, met with detectives on April 30 and was taken into custody.

Bail for both was set at $20,000.