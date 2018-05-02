LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) — The man convicted of stalking actress Sandra Bullock in 2014 was found dead Wednesday of an apparent suicide at his La Crescenta home following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team.

The standoff began shortly before 7 a.m., when police attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Harmony Place, officials say.

“The SWAT team was sent due to the suspect’s threat of violence to police,” said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Early Wednesday afternoon, LAPD Officer Tony Im said the standoff had ended and the man, later identified as 42-year-old Joshua Corbett, had been found dead of a “self-inflicted injury.”

After breaking into Bullock’s home in June 2014, Corbett was convicted and sentenced to five years probation for stalking the actress.

Bullock, who was home at the time of the break-in, called 911 while hiding in a bedroom closet, telling a dispatcher a stranger was in her home.

“I’m locked in my closet,” Bullock told the police operator during the call, which was played during a preliminary hearing. “I have a safe door in my bedroom, and I’ve locked it, and I’m locked in the closet right now.”

Due to doubts regarding Corbett’s mental competence, the case against him was put on hold in January 2017. Last March, a judge agreed to lower his bail but ordered him to confine himself to a mental treatment facility in Tarzana.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)