RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man was arrested early Wednesday after his sister reported he shot someone, leading police to a car in Riverside where two women were found dead.

Police say a woman had called police just after midnight to report her brother had shot someone. When officers responded to the scene in the area of Cypress and Alhambra avenues, they found the two women shot to death in the car, the caller, and her brother.

The man in his 20s, who police say had a gun on him, was immediately taken into custody.

“This isn’t something we come across too often where you have the person still here when police are called regarding a shooting or a murder,” Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

The two dead women were in their 20s. Police did not say what may have led to the shooting, what the women’s relationship to the man may have been, but they did say no other suspects were being sought.

