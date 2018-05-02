ORLANDO (CBS Local) – A man has been banned from two Florida parks and charged with cruelty to animals after kicking several swans in the head for “karate practice.”

Rocco Mantella was seen by multiple witnesses at Lake Eola attacking the swans as well as a sleeping duck on April 26. Police were called in to stop Mantella, who was allegedly hitting the swans “as hard as possible.” One witness claims the 34-year-old saw her reaction and began to laugh about his crimes. “I think it’s really disgraceful that anyone would harm an animal,” Orlando city commissioner Patty Sheehan told WKMG.

Florida man practicing karate by kicking swans, officials say https://t.co/E2QCGFyvC3 pic.twitter.com/4Dm3pJljds — KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 2, 2018

Orlando Police arrested Mantella on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty; alleging that the animal abuser intentionally tried to cause serious injury or death to the swans. Police were unable to find the injured animals after the incidents.

The 34-year-old was sent to Orange County Jail after his arrest with bond set at $1,000. The karate-using attacker is now banned from entering Disney Park and Lake Eola for his actions.