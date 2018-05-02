Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The driver of a minivan was killed Wednesday after losing control, hitting a traffic control box and slamming into a construction site in Fullerton.

The crash was reported by witnesses just after 1 a.m. in the area of Harbor and Brea Boulevards. The minivan immediately burst into flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only the minivan was involved in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

Police are looking into whether factors like speed or weather may have led to the crash.

The intersection is expected to stay closed till at least 11 a.m. for the fatal crash investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch