LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNN) — One person in California has died from the E. coli outbreak connected to tainted romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. This is the first death from this outbreak.

The number of reported cases of illness stands at 121 since the outbreak was first reported in March.

The CDC says since the last case count on April 27, 23 more people have fallen ill and 52 people have been hospitalized.

Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah are the latest states to report illnesses bringing the total number of states impacted to 25.

Health officials are continuing to investigate the source of the ongoing outbreak but still have not been able to identify a single grower, farm, manufacturer, supplier or brand.

