(CBS News) – An Air National Guard cargo plane crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed to CBS News. A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman said at least five people died in the crash

Earlier, Georgia Air National Guard Capt. Jeffrey Bezore said in a statement that five people were on the plane. He said they would be identified upon notification of their next of kin.

A Defense Department spokesperson identified the plane as a C-130 from the 156th Airlift Wing based in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Bezore said the plane was being used for a training mission when it crashed.

A firefighters union posted a picture on Twitter that appeared to show the damaged plane on fire.

CBS affiliate WTOC-TV reports that the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on Twitter that some commercial flights were affected by the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

