COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A female driver has been arrested in a three-vehicle collision which left a 23-year-old man dead overnight Monday in Costa Mesa.

The collision occurred at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday at Santa Ana Avenue and Mesa Drive. According to Costa Mesa police, officers arrived to find a driver dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

A woman was initially taken to a hospital for unknown injuries, but later booked on charges of driving under the influence, police said. She was later identified as 24-year-old Kimberly Rene Martin.

The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

The crash shut down Santa Ana Avenue for several hours and snarled traffic in the area during the morning commute.