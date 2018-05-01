SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A grand theft auto suspect was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a chase that spanned from Santa Ana to Bellflower.

The chase ended just before 11:30 a.m. when a police PIT maneuver was used to bring the stolen Audi sedan to a halt on the Clark Avenue on-ramp to the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to police.

At some point in the chase, a passenger exited the vehicle, but it’s unclear whether they were taken into custody.

It looked like the event might be over around 11 a.m. when the driver exited the 605 Freeway in Bellflower and began driving on surface streets, at one point becoming hemmed in temporarily by law enforcement vehicles.

Somehow the suspect drove the car past the patrol units and extended the chase.

When it finally came to a stop on the Clark on-ramp, the driver appeared to be ingesting or inhaling something, but that wasn’t immediately confirmed.

He was taken into custody a short time later. His name was not immediately released.

