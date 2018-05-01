WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — It’s a real blast from the past: a new pop-up diner in West Hollywood aims to recreate “The Max” from the iconic ’90s TV series “Saved By The Bell”, down to the neon signs, upholstered booths and vintage arcade games.

The Max is the diner where Lisa, Jessie and Kelly dropped in for burgers with Screech, Zack and Slater.

“We uploaded like 600 pictures to a Dropbox, every screenshot of every nook and cranny of The Max,” says co-owner Derek Berry. “It was all about paying attention to those details.”

Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/3TvkoHaW29 — Saved By The Max (@SavedByTheMax) May 1, 2018

The pop-up also recreates principal Mr. Belding’s office and the hallways of Bayside High, complete with red lockers full of mementos. Actor Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding on the original show, was expected to attend the May 1 grand opening, seated behind the principal’s desk.

Tickets to the “Saved by the Max” pop-up are $40 per person and include one appetizer and one entree. Reservations are strongly encouraged.