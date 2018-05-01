LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A swarm of minor earthquakes rattled an area off the coast of California early Tuesday morning, but no damage or injuries were reported.

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, about five miles west of San Clemente Island, the southernmost island in the Channel Islands chain off the California coast.

Just about 20 minutes later, the area trembled again from a magnitude-3.5 earthquake that struck a little over four miles of San Clemente Island. That quake was followed four minutes later by a 2.8 earthquake in the same general area.

A fourth minor temblor rumbled near the island just before 6 a.m. — a magnitude-3.3 earthquake that struck at 5:53 a.m. about 6 miles west-southwest of the island.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Weak shaking was detected as far north as Inglewood, and east as Hemet.