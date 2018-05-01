LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives are searching for a registered sex offender wanted for kidnapping two of his own children and leading authorities on an hours-long pursuit in a motorhome Tuesday.

The suspect is identified as a white Caucasian male and a registered sex offender out of the state of Oregon who was on parole for a sex offense, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau.

The agency stated in a press release a vehicle pursuit began at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Mid City/Wilshire district area. The pursuit picked up on surface streets in North Hollywood, eventually continuing northbound on the 5 Freeway through the Newhall Pass into Santa Clarita and north of Castaic. By 5 p.m. the suspect had made his way to State Route 99, heading toward Bakersfield.

The pursuit came to an end at Merced Ave. and Zerker Rd. in a rural area off the 99 Freeway north of Bakersfield, where a stand-off ensued.

A spokesperson for the LASD stated the suspect’s two children, ages three years and 11 months, were believed to be inside the motorhome during the chase. The children were found safe and uninjured at the scene, according to the spokesperson; however, a search continued for the suspect Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD’s Santa Clarita Station at (661) 255-1121. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or via the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.