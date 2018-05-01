NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a Newport Beach man waterboarded his wife.

Orange County District Attorney investigators say 36-year-old Richard Schlosser locked up his wife, 30 years his senior, held her captive in their apartment on the peninsula and beat her. A complaint filed by the D.A. claims Schlosser acted “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and for a sadistic purpose.”

The D.A. says this came to light when someone asked for a welfare check on Schlosser’s wife. They say they found her — and enough evidence to arrest him.

Investigators also say Schlosser committed the crime while out on bail for another domestic violence case.

He was in custody at Orange County Jail at the time of this report.