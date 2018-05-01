LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following a series of controversial tweets praising President Donald Trump last week, Kanye West took to the TMZ newsroom Tuesday to talk his support for the president, slavery and free thought, only to find himself wrapped up in a war of words with a TMZ journalist after the musician made comments suggesting that slavery was “a choice.”

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told TMZ’s Harvey Levin. “Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?”

Kanye also sounded off about his support for Trump, saying: “I just love Trump, that’s my boy,” adding that “Trump is one of rap’s favorite people.”

In the “TMZ Live” clip, West turns to those working in the newsroom and asks: “Do you feel that I’m being free and I’m thinking free?”

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” TMZ writer Van Lathan said, as he stood up from his desk to respond to West’s question. “I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought.”

Lathan went on to elaborate, saying:

“You’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real world, real life consequence behind everything you just said. And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled and brotha, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, to me, is not real.”

West is then seen approaching Lathan and can be heard apologizing before the clip ends.

Needless to say, social media lit up with responses to West’s comments.

I am watching @kanyewest argue with an office — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 1, 2018

My brother @vanlathan on @TMZ doing God’s work. He didn’t utter one lie to @kanyewest gotta get them to have a conversation later…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) May 1, 2018

I will always have love for @kanyewest but bro out here putting targets on our backs. Slavery was not a choice. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) May 1, 2018

Tuesday evening, Kanye took to Twitter once again, posting a series of tweets elaborating on comments he made while at TMZ.

“To make myself clear,” one of West’s tweets reads, “Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.”

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

West’s controversial comments come just one week after the rapper praised President Donald Trump in a slew of tweets, referring to Trump as his “brother” and saying they “are both dragon energy.”