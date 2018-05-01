ALTADENA (CBSLA) – Six teens have been arrested after they were caught breaking into several homes and stealing firearms in an Altadena neighborhood Sunday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The six suspects, ages 12 to 14, were captured after deputies responded to several burglary calls in the area of Mountain View Street and Casitas Avenue Sunday.

With the help of a sheriff’s aircraft, deputies were able to catch five of the suspects immediately. The sixth was arrested later that same evening.

Investigators recovered a stolen handgun, assault rifle, a BB gun and ammunition, LASD reports. Two more stolen guns are still outstanding.

It’s unclear exactly how many homes were targeted. There were no reported injuries.

The six suspects reside together in a group home in Altadena, the sheriff’s department said.