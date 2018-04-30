PHOENIX (AP) — Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team announced Monday that Seager was going on the 10-day disabled list with a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Seager, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2016, was hitting .267 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Seager’s loss is a major blow to the Dodgers, who are off to a 12-15 start and trailed Arizona by seven games in the NL West heading into the opening game Monday of a four-game series against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers recalled Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill Seager’s roster spot.

