LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — He’s in the Little League but he’s got a major sense of humor.

This tyke is now a viral sensation after a video of his “run” to home plate flew across the internet.

The clip, which became a hit after it was posted on the Bleacher Report, shows a little boy cracking up stands full of grown ups as he moves in slow-motion toward home plate. This, apparently after getting the opposite advice from his coach.

“If you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered,” Tabby Rodriguez tweeted.

The tweet had been shared more than 125,000 times and had more than six million views less than a day after it was posted.