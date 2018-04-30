LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced today a $36.1 million grant will be used to purchase 112 zero-emission electric buses.

The grant from the California Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) will help the city reach its goal of 100 percent zero-emission buses by 2030, LADOT officials said. The department plans to use the money to replace existing propane buses and add more buses to its fleet.

“Environmental stewardship guides so much of what we do in Los Angeles, because we’re serious about cleaning our air and making our city healthier and more livable,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “This funding is an investment in clean transportation for Angelenos today — and a strong step toward meeting our goal of a fully electric bus fleet by 2030.”

The Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program was created by Senate Bill 862 and modified by Senate Bill 9 to fund innovative transportation projects that reduce pollution and congestion. In 2017, Senate Bill 1 was enacted which provides an additional $350 million in annual funding to the TIRCP for California public transit agencies to improve fleets and services. The LADOT electric buses will be funded by SB1 grant money.

