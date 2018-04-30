As the first week of May arrives, get ready for an array of events that will keep you on your toes. From a spectacular *NSYNC reunion, an examination of the music of the civil rights movement and a screening of a cinema classic to Star Wars Day events and an annual pow wow, there is so much to see this week. Then, once the weekend rolls around, get ready to enjoy barbecue and other tasty cuisine.

Monday, April 30

“Radiant Beauty”

Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens, San Marino

www.huntington.org

Starting over the weekend, this new exhibit features lithographs by artist and astronomer Étienne Léopold Trouvelot featuring pastel drawings from the 1800s of comets, eclipses, planets and various other wonders.

Screening of “Avenger: Infinity War”

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

www.elcapitantheatre.com

Get in on the superhero hype by watching the latest film in the Avengers series. Released to theaters late last week, it offers the same high-energy action with some of your favorite characters from past Marvel films.

Dirty Pop-Up

Cinematic Pictures Group, Hollywood

www.nsync.com

While *NSYNC gets their star on the Walk of Fame Monday morning, Monday afternoon is the perfect time to head over to their temporary pop-up shop, where you’ll find special photo opportunities and merchandise as well as an exhibit of props, artwork and costumes from their career.

Tuesday, May 1

Music of the Civil Rights Movement

Grammy Museum, Los Angeles

www.grammymuseum.org

Explore the history of the civil rights movement through music itself as the Grammy Museum presents information on the events leading up to the movement as well as some key figures who changed history before discovering how much was used to rally protestors.

Sangria and Stems

Sausal, El Segundo

www.sausal.com

In honor of the upcoming Cinco de Mayo weekend, celebrate early with a fun and artistic event that is perfect for spring. Sip on sangria and margaritas while enjoying chips and salsa and learning to arrange flowers with the help of Gather Lovely.

Who Let Who Let the Dogs Out?

The Ace Hotel, Los Angeles

www.bensisto.com

Focusing on the popular song “Who Let the Dogs Out” by the Baha Men, Ben Sisto leads this lecture that features stories from fans around the world, as well as other musicians and even lawyers, relating to the song. There will also be a collection of memoribilia and artifacts featured in the show.

Wednesday, May 2

Kidz Rock Family Concert Series

Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

www.santamonicaplace.com

This monthly music series is designed for children as part of the Santa Monica Place’s Kids Club. Held on the first Wednesday of the month, it features Twinkle, who will lead children and introduce guest singers at the event. This week, children’s performer Andy Z will perform.

Screening of “Casablanca”

The Montalban Theatre, Hollywood

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com

Enjoy the view from the rooftop as you take in one of the most famous movies of all time. The classic film from the 1940s tells the story of a nightclub owner who reconnects with an old flame to help her and her husband escape the Germans in Casablanca.

Bad Religion

The Troubadour, West Hollywood

www.troubadour.com

Visit this famed venue to enjoy a performance by punk rock band Bad Religion. Having been active since the early 1980s, they have a slew of hits to perform for fans, including aptly-named “Los Angeles Is Burning.”

Thursday, May 3

“School of Rock”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

www.hollywoodpantages.com

On Thursday, it’s opening night of the Pantages’ latest show. With performances at 2 and 8 p.m., guests can watch as substitute teacher Dewey Finn creates a band of his students. Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it runs through May 27.

Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

Various locations, Los Angeles

festival.vconline.org

For more than 30 years, this long-running festival has showcased some of the best films that help to shift the narrative and alter the audiences’ perspectives. It runs for more than week, but there is only one movie Thursday: opening film “Searching.”

May the 4th Be With You Trivia

Timeless Pints Brewing Co., Lakewood

www.timelesspints.com

Celebrate Star Wars Day with other fans and test your knowledge with the brewery’s weekly trivia night. The trivia itself will also be themed after the franchise, and welcomes teams of four people. Plus, get a discount on beer if you come dressed as a Star Wars character.

Friday, May 4

LCD Soundsystem vs. Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Two popular rock bands join forces on Friday night for an epic performance at one of the city’s most famous venues. Enjoy a spring night under the stars with James Murphy’s electronic disco rock band LCD Soundsystem as well as the arty, girl-fronted Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Annual UCLA Pow Wow

UCLA, Westwood

www.americanindianstudies.ucla.edu

At this long-running event, which has been taking places since the mid-1980s, different tribes come together to showcase their own cultural songs, dances and activities while celebrating the social components that are pivotal to American Indian communities.

May the 4th Be With You Party

OUE Skypace LA, Los Angeles

www.oue-skyspace.com

A special Star Wars-themed celebration will take place on May 4—the actual day itself—at this local observation deck. Enjoy meet and greets with characters, live performances, a themed cocktail, a ride on the Skyslide, a T-shirt and special photo opportunities.

Saturday, May 5

Derby Day LA

Will Rogers Polo Club, Pacific Palisades

www.derbydayla.com

This special Kentucky Derby viewing party is the best way to watch this famous horse race locally. Dress up as if you were going to Churchill Downs itself, participate in polo matches, enjoy craft cocktails and walk the red carpet. There will be a contest for best dressed as well.

Virtual Reality Los Angeles Exposition

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

www.virtualrealityla.com

This massive technology festival brings together more than 10,000 industry professionals as well as fans. Producers, developers and companies lead the way with information about the most recent advances in various fields.

BBQ & Craft Brews Festival

Pershing Square, Los Angeles

www.bbqbeerfestival.com

Seven breweries from the downtown area come together to present delicious five-ounce samples of beers alongside savory barbecue. There will also be music from live bands both days—Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, May 6

“In the Fields of Empty Days”

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles

www.lacma.org

This new exhibit opens on Sunday, showcasing the importance of the past in Iranian culture. More than 120 photographs, paintings, sculptures, videos, animations and political are combined to showcase this intersection of present and past.

Masters of Taste

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

www.mastersoftastela.com

More than 2,000 cuisines and beverages will be available for tastings at this premier foodie event. Featuring some of the biggest culinary masters and dishes in the region, it also features local breweries, wineries, pressed juice companies and coffee roasters.

The Brayv Ball

Beat Box Studio LA, Culver City

www.swimbrayv.org

Get ready to head under the sea during this special mermaid-themed party. Starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, guests can enjoy live performances, a silent auction, a DJ with a dance floor and delicious food.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.