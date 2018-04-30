INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Two men were found shot to death early Monday in a parked car in Inglewood.

The gruesome discovery was made at about 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 107th Street, according to Inglewood police.

“All we know is that there were multiple shots fired and the victims did sustain gunshot wounds,” Inglewood police Lt. Oscar Mejia said. “We don’t know how many, or which direction, or from where they were actually fired.”

The men, who were between 20 and 30 years old, died at the scene. Their names were held pending notification of their families.

The sight of police officers and the coroner’s van in the neighborhood was a worrying one for Gerbert Villanueva, who lives just steps from the crime scene.

“We don’t like to see this, I don’t want my kids to see this,” he said. “I mean, it doesn’t happen here all the time, it’s a quiet area, like I said.”

Detectives are going door to door, looking for witnesses or security camera video.