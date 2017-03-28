Win Universal Studios Hollywood™ California Neighbor Passes

Los Angeles
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS2 / KCAL9
CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...]
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
5670 Wilshire Blvd. #200 Los Angeles, CA 90036 Offices: (323) 569-1070 | News Tips: (323) 900-2070 | Traffic Tips: (323) 467-1070 | Questions about a commercial: (323) 964-8347 Southern California’s only 24-hour news and [...]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Investigative
Traffic
Autos
Events
CBS2/KCAL9 Info/Bios
KNX Info/Bios
Latest News
Local Christians Say Church Bombings In Egypt Won't Erode Their Faith
Sorrow filled the air during evening service on Palm Sunday at St. Mary and St. Athanasius Coptic Christian Church in Northridge.
2 Pedestrians Fatally Struck, 6 Hurt In Chino Church Parking Lot
The accident occurred in the 5500 block of Schafer Avenue.
News Videos
CBSLA.com NewsBrief
KNX Audio
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
Scores
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
Russell's 3-Pointer At Buzzer Lifts Lakers Past Timberwolves
D'Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer as time expired and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a huge game by Karl-Anthony Towns and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-109 on Sunday night.
Ducks Win Fifth Straight Pacific Title, Beating Kings In OT
Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Anaheim Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title with a 4-3 win over the Kings.
Rams
Rams Sign Former Washington Center John Sullivan
In an effort to protect Jared Goff, the Rams sign veteran center John Sullivan.
More Rams
Rams
E.S.P.
Eat
Guide To The 2017 Los Angeles Beer Festival
It’s back! Los Angeles Beer Festival returns for its 9th year, offering plenty of suds, grub, and revelry. Enjoy a beer, tasty fried chicken wings and take in music!
Guide To Los Angeles’ VegFest 2017
VefFest 2017 is a terrific outdoor festival taking place at Woodley Park on April 30, 2017 with a mission to create a fun event that inspires and promotes healthy living.
See
Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles - April 10
It’s Easter week, and there is plenty to do! From comedy shows to other exciting performances and Easter day activities, this week promises a lot of fun.
Best Family-Friendly Easter Events In Los Angeles
Easter is coming up, so get ready for some memorable moments surrounding this candy-crazy holiday that comes along each spring.
Play
Shopping & Dining Guide To Westlake Village
Just off the 101 Freeway is Westlake Village, an affluent suburban enclave straddling the line of L.A. County and Ventura County offering terrific shopping and restaurants.
Best Places To Shop For Easter Basket Goodies In Los Angeles
In a city where presentation is everything, let these five places help inspire you to create the perfect Easter basket and fill it with only the best goodies.
OC E.S.P.
Eat
Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch In Orange County
Whether or not you go to church to celebrate Easter, try these restaurants for an amazing Easter brunch.
Guide To The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
The second annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will tempt foodies of every type to visit the park this March and early April.
See
Guide To The Best April 2017 Events & Activities In Orange County
Spring is officially here! Expect to find a lot of active, outdoor events this month; with the weather so perfect, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County - April 10
Whether exploring nature, arts, food, or celebrating Easter this week, there are plenty of fun spring events happening across Orange County.
Play
Best Easter Events For Kids In Orange County
Hunt for Orange County's hopping Easter events for children of all ages.
Best Places To Buy Golf Clothes/Accessories In Orange County
Looking for the perfect golf outfit? Orange County offers plenty of shops for clothing, accessories, clubs and more.
Video
All Videos
All Videos
Seen On TV
Videos On Demand
Eye On Entertainment
News
CBSLA.com NewsBrief
KNX Audio
Audio
KNX Newsradio
KNX 1070
Podcasts
KNX 1070: A Sandwich Generation Forum
KNX Helpful Honda Hero of the Week
Mottek on Money
Traffic
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Wake up Weather
Contests
More
Travel
Guide To Europe's 5 Most Famous Gothic Cathedrals
A brief guide to five of the most famous Gothic cathedrals in Europe
More
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Program Guide
Seen On TV
Download The Free CBSLA App
Events
Win Universal Studios Hollywood™ California Neighbor Passes
CLICK HERE for Official Contest Rules as of 4/7/17
More From CBS Los Angeles
KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter
Listen Live
AM/FM Stations
93.1 Jack FM
AMP 97.1
94.7 The Wave
KEARTH 101 FM
KROQ
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
Featured Shows & Multimedia
Play.It
CBS Sports Radio
Radio.com
Advertise On Our Streams