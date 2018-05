Trump Again Laments Selection Of Sessions As Attorney GeneralPresident tweets he wishes he'd have selected someone else to nation's top law-enforcement position. Dave Bryan reports.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 30)Partly cloudy and cool for the next few days, then clearing and warming heading into the weekend. Evelyn Taft reports.

Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Appears To Hold Back Tears When CA Student Asks About School Shootings"Can you tell me what the administration has done, and will do, to prevent these senseless tragedies?" the child asked.

Dems Confident Voters In CA's 48th Will Get Rid Of 30-Year Incumbent Dana Rohrabacher, Flip District BlueThe historically Republican district on Orange County's coast is up in the air as Rohrabacher's primary opponents, both Democratic and GOP candidates, say it's time for him to go. Stacey Butler reports.

