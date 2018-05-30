Democrats Hope To Hold Onto Governorship When Brown Leaves Office

Democrats Hope To Hold Onto Governorship When Brown Leaves OfficeLt. Gov. Gavin Newsom leads in polls with state primary a week away. Dave Bryan reports.
Charges Against Ex-Boyfriend Of Aliso Viejo Explosion Victim DroppedProsecutors moved to drop charges Tuesday against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa. Stacey Butler reports.
52 Patients Accuse Former USC Gynecologist Of Sexual MisconductThe LAPD and the District Attorney's Office say they are working together as they review cases to determine if any of them warrant consideration of criminal charges. Rachel Kim reports.
Caught On Camera: Thieves Smash Their Way Into Beverly Hills BoutiquePolice said the band of thieves was in and out in about 90 seconds. Jeff Nguyen reports.
2nd Driver In Alleged Street Race That Killed 2 Brothers Captured In WAJosue Leyvas Gallegos, 30, of Perris was apprehended Friday by U.S. marshals in Kent, Washington for his alleged involvement in a daytime street race that killed 6-year-old Dominick Gonzalez and his big brother, 8-year-old Antonio.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 29)Partly cloudy to sunny and mild through the week, with a warmup expected heading into the weekend. Evelyn Taft reports.