California Election 2018: John Chiang Wears 'Wonk' Label As Badge Of Honor, Says Substance Is What State NeedsDemocratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang has called the campaigns of his competitors Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa "scams," and he says that's the kind of substantive governor the state needs, especially when it comes to California's students. Dave Bryan reports.

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (May 28)Get ready for some hot weather. Markina Brown reports.

CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 28)A look at the evening weather and a sneak peek at the rest of the work week. Craig Herrera reports.

Wake Up Weather With Jackie (May 29)Craig Herrera gives a look at Tuesday's forecast with a quick look at the rest of the week.

CHP Says It Is Investigating 'Cause Of Contact' Between Biker And CHP Cruiser That Rammed HimMembers of a motorcycle club were outraged after one of its own was run off the road by a California Highway Patrol officer, and the biker's family said it plans to take legal action.

Caught On Camera: 'Calm, Casual' Mailbox Burglary Suspect Sifts Through Residents' Mail At Studio City Apartment BuildingResidents in Studio City are on high alert after a bold thief coolly and calmly stole their mail, and they believe it is not the first time he's done this. Jo Kwon reports.