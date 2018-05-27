CA Election 2018: Delaine Eastin Wants To Teach Top Candidates Villaraigosa, Newsom A Few Things About Education, Experience

CA Election 2018: Delaine Eastin Wants To Teach Top Candidates Villaraigosa, Newsom A Few Things About Education, ExperienceThough she is trailing behind the five other candidates for California governor, Delaine Eastin says she will put up her political bona fides up against those of Antonio Villaraigosa and Gavin Newsom any day. Dave Bryan reports.

Morgan Freeman: 'I Did Not Assault Women'Morgan Freeman issued a second apology after eight people accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, and the actor said his actions should not be equated with incidents of sexual assault or abuse in the workplace. Cristy Fajardo reports.

200-Pound Pot-Belied Pig Goes Missing And Social Media Gets Him Back HomePaul the Pig went on an unscheduled sojourn but was quickly reunited with his family. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Honors Student, 18, Fatally Slain After Attending Party In MenifeeThe deceased has been identified as Devaughn Perkins Jeff Nguyen reports.

Ahead Of Memorial Day, Scouts Honor Vets At National Cemetery With FlagsThe graves of 88,000 veterans had American flags placed on them by about 10,000 volunteers Saturday, among them Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts who were getting to know what the real meaning of sacrifice is. Joy Benedict reports.

Fast Food Tables Turned When Robber Sticking Up Restaurant Shot By Someone At Drive-Thru Window, Police Seeking ShooterPolice said the attempted robbery happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning inside the Cozy Corner Drive-In on the 400 block of Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana. Laurie Perez reports.