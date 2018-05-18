Alexandro Gomez And Ruben Alcarez

75-Year-Old Woman Is About To Become College GraduatePhuong Truong's path to graduation was deterred by the war in Vietnam. CBS2's Jo Kwon spoker to the soon-to-be graduate.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell Says He Is Confident In Rolling Hills Estates Murder Investigation Despite Release Of Prime Suspect"It's a case where, like so many cases, you make an arrest to be able to gather additional information, statements, evidence, and then you will continue to work it," Sheriff Jim McDonnell told CBS2 News. Randy Paige reports.
Former Marine Found Guilty Of Murdering 5 SoCal Woman.Andre Urdiales, 53, was found guilty by an O.C jury. Michele Gile reports.
CBSLA Evening Weather Brief (May 23)Partly cloudy and mild through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend. Garth Kemp reports.
Wake Up Weather With Jackie (May 24)Partly cloudy and mild through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend. Garth Kemp reports.
Eye On Entertainment (May 23)The season finale of "Survivor" airs tonight on CBS, and a wedding photographer reveals secrets for shooting the royal couple.