Michelle Gaines-Jones And Andrew Butler

Wake Up Weather With Jackie (April 26)Partly cloudy to sunny and warm through the week, with a bit of a cooldown expected heading into the weekend. Garth Kemp reports.
CBSLA Evening Weather Brief (April 25)Partly cloudy to sunny and warm through the week, with a bit of a cooldown expected heading into the weekend. Garth Kemp reports.
French President Emmanuel Macron Addresses CongressFor the first time in more than a decade a president from France addressed Congress. During his speech this morning French President Emmanuel Macron focused on current policy disagreements between the US and France.
Michelle Gaines-Jones And Andrew ButlerA teacher who keeps students engaged in learned, and a student who is a natural at math and likes to help fellow students.
Eye On Entertainment (April 25)Kanye West gets some Twitter love from the president of the United States, and music legend Diana Ross is heading to the Hollywood Bowl.
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Charged With Murder, Rape In Orange CountyA man accused of committing a series of crimes throughout the California in the 1970s and 1980s was charged Wednesday with murdering four people and raping two in Orange County. Michele Gile reports.