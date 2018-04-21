LAUSD Recognizes Student, Teacher Of The Month

'Code Black' Star Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks Season 3Benjamin Hollingsworth from CBS's "Code Black" stopped by the KCAL9 studios to give fans an idea of what they can expect from season 3. Juan Fernandez reports.
Tony's Table: Indonesian Fried NoodlesThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo shows us how to make Indonesian fried noodles.
America's Family Pet Expo Comes To Costa MesaA plethora of dogs, cats, fish, birds and more will descend on Costa Mesa this weekend for America's Family Pet Expo.
Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (April 24)This week will be mostly sunny with high clouds. Cooler, cloudier weather arrives this weekend.
LA Rams Host NFL Draft Week PartiesThe Rams' Ronalee Zarate-Bayani talked to Jeff Michael and Sharon Tay about the parties that are going to be held throughout Southern California.
Woman Killed, Son Arrested In House Fire-Turned-StandoffClementina Ramirez, 50, was shot several times in the head by her son, 28-year-old Jose Ramirez, according to police. Kandiss Crone reports.