Samantha Pulliam And Skyler Imperialbobis

Man Accused Of Stealing McDormand's Oscar In CourtThe accused, Terry Bryant, faced a judge Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty. Craig Herrera reports.
Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit Huntington Beach Mom UnderwayHeartbroken colleagues of an Orange County woman are desperate to find a driver who hit and killed her and then took off.
Samantha Pulliam And Skyler ImperialbobisA teacher who followed in a parent's footsteps, and a student who loves science and always helps others. Amy Johnson reports.
Pierce College Evacuated Due To 'Credible Threat' On CampusThe campus was evacuated at about 5:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing the threat.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (March 7)Will the sunshine and warm weather continue? Garth Kemp reports.
AG Sessions Brings Attention To Ventura Child Sex Abuse Suspect Released From Jail Despite ICE HoldAn illegal immigrant wanted on child abuse charges in Ventura County was released from custody despite an ICE hold. He is now at large. Randy Paige reports.